Hezbollah missiles rain down on Israeli positions

The Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported on Tuesday that dozens of rockets were fired from the Lebanese territory at Israeli positions in northern occupied Palestine.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon stated that the operation was in support of Gaza and in response to the enemy’s attacks on Lebanon, particularly the assassination carried out in Western Bekaa and the targeting of a building on the Zebdine-Nabatieh road.

Hezbollah said that its fighters targeted the enemy’s artillery emplacements of Battalion 411 in Neve Ziv and command headquarters currently occupied by Golani Brigade forces at the Mount Neria base with dozens of Katyusha rockets.

Israeli media outlets reported a total blackout and fire eruption in the Meron area and its vicinity after heavy missile fire from southern Lebanon.

It further noted that more than 30 explosions took place in the "Western Galilee" area in the north of the occupied territories.

Since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by the Palestinian resistance groups on October 7, 2023, Hezbollah has carried out daily and heavy strikes against the Zionist regime’s positions to engage a large number of its forces in the north of occupied Palestine and reduce the pressure on the resistance in Gaza.

Since the onset of the war in Gaza, nearly 41,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave.

