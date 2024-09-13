Lebanon's Hezbollah hits several bases of the Zionist regime

According to the Lebanese Islamic Resistance War media, Hezbollah announced that it hit the Zionist base in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their courageous and honorable resistance, and also in pursuit and control of the "Biria" and "Filon" bases in the north of occupied Palestine.

"Filon" base is the center of maintenance and logistic services of the Israeli army, which is located 15 kilometers from the border with 10.

Biriya base is also responsible for the missile air defense of the northern region of occupied Palestine. This base contains control systems, which is located 12 kilometers from the border with Lebanon.

2050