Israeli attack on house in Gaza kills 9 Palestinians

Tehran, IRNA – The Israeli regime has carried out an attack on a house in eastern Gaza, killing at least nine Palestinians.

Four of those killed were women and children, Palestinian relief and humanitarian team was quoted by Qatar’s Al Jazeera as saying early on Saturday.

The attack occurred against a residential unit in Bustan near the Shujayea school in the Tuffah area.

Several Palestinians have also been missing, the news network added.

Since the outset of Israel’s genocidal war in the Gaza Strip last October, over 41,000, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave, according to the latest report of the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

