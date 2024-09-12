Putin hails ‘strategic’ Iran-Russia ties

Putin made the remark on Thursday as hosted Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali-Akbar Ahmadian at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg, on the sidelines of the 14th summit of the BRICS high-ranking security officials.

The Russian president said that Tehran-Moscow relations have developed thanks to support by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. Putin asked Ahmadian to convey his best and kindest wishes to the Supreme Leader.

Putin further said that he will meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of another BRICS summit in late October, adding that Russia is also awaiting another trip by Pezeshkian in order for a joint comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two countries to be signed.

The Russian president noted that his country is determined to cooperate with Iran in all fields.

The top Iranian security official, on his part, said that the new administration of the Islamic Republic will continue the development of ties with Russia.

Ahmadian also conveyed Ayatollah Khamenei’s greetings to President Putin.

