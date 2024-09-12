US, UK involved when it comes to war: Iran FM Spox

Writing on his official X account on Thursday, Kanaani said that the British defense secretary has said his country will give Ukraine more weapons by the end of this year.

The UK Foreign Office has said that Britain has summoned Iran's envoy for claims about sending missiles to Russia, but this is an unconfirmed report that Iran has officially rejected.

The UK Foreign Office announced in a press statement on Wednesday that Ali Matinfar was summoned “in coordination with European partners and upon instruction from the Foreign Secretary".

The statement repeated baseless claims about Iran transferring ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Iran has repeatedly denied the accusation. “Iran has NOT delivered ballistic missiles to Russia. Period,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posed on X on Wednesday.

