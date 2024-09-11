UK Foreign Office summons Iran’s charge d'affaires

The UK Foreign Office announced in a press statement on Wednesday that Ali Matinfar was summoned “in coordination with European partners and upon instruction from the Foreign Secretary".

The statement repeated baseless claims about Iran transferring ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine.

It further reiterated earlier stands by the UK government that “any transfer of Ballistic Missiles to Russia would be seen as a dangerous escalation and would face a significant response".

The move by the Foreign Office came a day after the UK, Germany and France, known as E3, imposed sanctions on Iran under the pretext of interference in the Ukraine conflict.

Iran has repeatedly denied the accusation. “Iran has NOT delivered ballistic missiles to Russia. Period,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posed on X on Wednesday.

