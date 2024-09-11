Iran FM spox says arms suppliers to Zionist regime not entitled to sanction Iran

Writing on his official X account on Wednesday, Kanaani question: “How do the exporters of banned weapons, missiles, and 2,000-pound bombs to the Zionist regime, which attacks urban areas, homes, and Palestinian refugee camps, give themselves the right to #sanction #Iran with the absurd and baseless claim of selling missiles?!”

He held that the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Canada and Australia accountable for “the terrible images of the #AlMawasi camp in #KhanYunis” after its bombardment by the Zionist regime.

Iran has strongly rejected allegations about transferring missiles to Russia.

