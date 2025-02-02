Kazakh envoy: Iran rail corridor safest route for cargo transport to high seas

Tehran, IRNA – Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Tehran Ontalap Onalbayev has said that Iran’s rail corridor is the safest and shortest route for cargo transfer to the high seas.

He made the comment in a meeting with the CEO of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways Jabbar Ali Zakeri, according to a press release by the Iranian railways company on Sunday.

The Kazakh envoy called for holding meetings between officials of the two countries in order to achieve desired goals set by the two sides.

Zakeri said that Iran has the capacity to transfer five million tons of cargo a year through its rail corridor, adding that the two sides will make efforts to achieve that goal within the next five years.

He also said that Iran is ready to increase freight transportation through its ports.

