Iran’s Judiciary chief: Islamic Revolution broke grandeur of arrogant entities

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei has said that the Islamic Revolution eliminated the grandeur of arrogant entities, and that the Islamic Republic of Iran remains as a sovereign power in the world more than four decades after its establishment.

Mohseni-Ejei made the comment on Sunday as he, along with senior members of the Judiciary, paid a visit to the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini to renew allegiance to the ideals of the late founder of the Islamic Republic.

The judiciary chief said, more than four decades after the Islamic Revolution, enemies have failed in their conspiracies to stop the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The enemies have also failed in their attempts to topple the system in Iran, and that is why they have waged a propaganda campaign to undermine the country’s achievements and to disappoint the Iranian people, he further said.

However, he noted, the enemies have already admitted in their private talks that the Islamic Republic of Iran is powerful. The Iranian people are not passive, and they will defend their revolution and the Islamic Republic whenever necessary, he added.

The judiciary chief and his accompanying delegation visited Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum, near Tehran, on the third day of the 10-day celebrations marking the 46th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The revolution toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime.

