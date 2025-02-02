Iran unveils 3 new satellites to mark National Space Technology Day

Tehran, IRNA – Iran has unveiled three new satellites during a ceremony held on Sunday to mark National Space Technology Day.

The event, which took place at the Iranian Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, was attended by President Masoud Pezeshkian, Minister of Information and Communications Technology Sattar Hashemi, and other high-ranking officials.

The showcase featured new versions of Pars-1 and Pars-2 satellites, as well as Navak communication satellite.

The upgraded Pars-1 satellite boasts improved performance than its predecessor, while Pars-2 offers higher imaging accuracy with an 8-meter resolution in color and 4 meters in black and white.

The third satellite unveiled, the Navak communications satellite, was designed to improve telecommunications at high altitudes.

Iran plans to launch two more satellites before the end of the current Iranian calendar year that ends on March 20. In addition to the 25 satellites currently in development, eight are fully built and ready for launch.

