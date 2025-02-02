Palestinian rescue group calls for immediate action to protect lives of Gaza residents

Tehran, IRNA -- Mahmoud Basal, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Civil Defense Emergency Rescue Organization, has warned that tens of thousands of Gaza citizens are now living outdoors, lacking essential shelter or necessities; thus, immediate action is needed to save their lives.

According to Palestine’s Shehab news agency, Basal said that temperatures in Gaza are dropping, posing a threat to hundreds of thousands of people residing in tents and damaged buildings.

Moreover, he said that large quantities of unexploded Israeli munitions are scattered throughout streets and debris, which endanger the lives of Gaza’s citizens.

The spokesperson also said that his organization urges the international community and human rights organizations to take decisive action to protect the lives of the Palestinian people before it is too late.

Since the onset of a genocidal war by the Israeli regime, backed by the United States, from October 23, 2023, to January 19, 2025, the situation has deteriorated severely. The genocidal aggression resulted in the deaths and injuries of more than 157,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children.

