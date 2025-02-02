Minister lauds Iran’s advance in satellite carrier field

Tehran, IRNA — Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of Iran, Aziz Nasirzadeh, has praised the country’s accomplishments in the sphere of satellite carriers.

Nasirzadeh made the remarks on Sunday on the occasion of National Space Technology Day in Tehran.

Satellite carriers “Simorgh” and “Qaem-100” have successfully carried out the planned missions, he said.

Simorgh is the sole advanced satellite carrier in Iran that is used for transferring satellites to high-altitude orbits.

Qaem 100, the first of its kind manufactured by Iranian scientists, is capable of putting satellites weighing up to 80 kilograms into orbit 500 kilometers from the Earth's surface.

The minister said that Iranian experts are working on the Sarir satellite launch vehicle, which will be able to put super heavy cargo into orbits, potentially paving the way for a satellite constellation.

He also noted that two additional space projects will be launched before the end of the Iranian year.

In a related development, Iran’s Minister of Information and Communication Technology Sattar Hashemi said that upgraded models of Pars-1 and Pars-2 remote-sensing satellites and the Navak communications satellite would be unveiled later on the day.

Additionally, the head of the Iranian Space Agency Hassan Salariyeh said that the Chamran-1 research satellite, Pars-1 satellite, Kowsar, and Hodhod satellites are considered significant achievements of Iran over the past year.

The Kowsar satellite is a high-resolution remote-sensing satellite while the Hodhod satellite is designed for communication purposes, particularly to support the Internet of Things (IoT).

