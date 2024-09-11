Cuba condemns Israeli attack on Gaza's al-Mawasi

We condemn the massacre perpetrated by Israel in a refugee camp west of Khan Yunis, where more than 40 Palestinians were killed, mainly children and women, Rodríguez Parrilla wrote on his X account on Wednesday.

These actions demonstrate Israeli disrespect for international humanitarian law, he added.

At least 40 people were killed and 60 others injured in an Israeli attack on Palestinian refugee tents in the Khan Younis on Tuesday.

Gaza Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Bassal said that several families completely disappeared under the sand in al-Mawasi massacre.

Meanwhile, Qatar's Foreign Ministry in a statement strongly condemned the Israeli airstrike on the Palestinian refugee camp in southern Gaza.

We strongly condemn the massacre of the occupying regime in the area of ​​al-Muwasi Khan Yunis, the statement reads.

The continuation of Israeli crimes against civilians and its clear defiance of international laws is the inevitable result of the silence of the international community against these crimes and the lack of accountability and punishment, it added.

