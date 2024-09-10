Iran in talks with Iraq over implementing security agreement: Araghchi  

“We are moving in the right direction with Iraq to control the borders and deal with subversive groups,” Araghchi told Iraq’s Al Forat TV on the eve of a visit to Baghdad by President Masoud Pezeshkian. He also appreciated Iraq’s measures against groups that target Iran from inside the Iraqi soil.

He said that apart from visiting Baghdad, the Iranian president is also scheduled to visit four other Iraqi cities of Basra, Erbil, Najaf, and Karbala.

The foreign minister stressed that choosing Iraq as the destination of President Pezeshkian’s first foreign visit as Iranian president reflects the deep brotherly relations between the two nations.

In a reference to Iraqi-mediated five rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia during icy relations between the two countries, Araghchi hailed Iraq’s initiatives to help ease tensions across the region.

President Pezeshkian is due to fly to Iraq for a three-day visit on Wednesday.

