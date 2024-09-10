Iran FM: Pezeshkian’s Iraq visit highlights strong ties

During Tuesday's interview with the Iraqi-based Al Forat Television Network, Araghchi referred to President Pezeshkian’s visit to Iraq, emphasizing that choosing Iraq as the first country to visit demonstrates the strong brotherly ties between the two countries.

He also stated that Pezeshkian's itinerary includes visits to Baghdad, Basra, Erbil, Najaf, and Karbala.

Araghchi expressed satisfaction with Iraq's efforts to counter groups targeting Iran from its territory, underscoring that Iran is constantly consulting with the Iraqi side about the effective implementation of the security agreement signed in 2021.

The top Iranian diplomat added that Iran and Iraq are making progress in controlling the borders and confronting saboteur groups.

He also said that Iran appreciates Iraq's efforts to mediate and reduce tensions in the region, noting that Iraq has hosted five rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Araghchi stressed that Iran wants to see Iraq as a prosperous and strong neighbor, noting that any economic project working towards such goals will have Tehran's support.

3266**2050