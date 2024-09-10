Venezuela slams Israeli attack on Syria

According to the Venezuelan media, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Yván Gil said that the Zionist regime's new attacks confirm the brutal, immoral, and inhuman image of the Tel Aviv regime against the Syrian people and the violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

The government of Caracas also described these new aggressions as prefabricated plans to continue the expansionist war policy of the Zionist regime in the region.

Venezuela once again stresses its strong opposition to the Zionist regime's arrogant actions, which have caused the martyrdom of thousands of people, numerous injuries, and the destruction of entire communities, as well as increasing escalation of political and military tensions in the East, the statement reads.

The government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro urged the international community to take decisive action to stop repeated attacks and violations of international laws by the Zionist regime.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister of Cuba Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla in a message condemned the Israeli aggression against Syrian territory that caused fatalities and injuries

Israel disrespects Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity in flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter, Rodríguez Parrilla wrote on his X account on Tuesday.

He termed such actions as a threat to regional security and stability.

The Israeli regime fired missiles at several military sites near the city of Masyaf in Hama province late on Sunday night in the latest act of aggression against Syria, leaving 18 Syrians dead and 37 others injured.

Israel routinely carries out airstrikes on Syria in defiance of regional and international calls.

Damascus has time and again lodged complaints with the UN, arguing that the Israeli strikes violate Syrian sovereignty.

