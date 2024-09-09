Iran not afraid of confronting any power in Persian Gulf: Navy Cmdr.

In remarks on Monday, Admiral Irani highlighted the Navy's critical role in ensuring the security of international waters, especially the Indian Ocean.

"The strength and dignity we possess today in the Islamic system is unparalleled," he stated, asserting that the Islamic Republic is unafraid of dealing with any regional or extra-regional power in the Persian Gulf.

He mentioned that Iran has effectively secured its maritime interests in the Gulf of Aden with just one combat group, contrasting this with the United States, which has struggled to protect its fleet despite against resistance forces.

The commander reflected on the evolution of the Iranian Navy since the Islamic Revolution and the eight-year Sacred Defense.

He said while the Navy used to be focused on maritime governance in the Persian Gulf, in recent years, it has successfully expanded the scope of its reach into international waters.

