Capital outflow from Israeli-occupied territories up seven-fold: Report

According to The New Arab website’s Monday report, economic analysts attribute the seven-fold increase in the amount of capital outflow from occupied Palestine to the Zionist settlers’ concern about the future.

The Zionist settlers are very worried about the decline in the value of their savings and investments due to the prolongation of the Gaza war or the spill-over of the conflict in the region, and they are taking their investments out of occupied Palestine.

Trading Economics, a financial consulting firm, announced that about $5.6 billion was withdrawn from occupied Palestine in 2023, which is seven times the amount that was transferred abroad in the six months before the start of the war.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that this situation reminds one of 2021 and the concern caused by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, when about $1.9 billion was transferred in the third quarter of that year and about $6.4 billion during 2021 from occupied Palestine. However, the average amount of capital outflow between 1985 and 2023 was about $780 million.

The Israeli newspaper TheMarker also referred to the Zionists’ fear of the attacks of the Axis of Resistance on various fronts and the insecurity in occupied Palestine, warning that they are witnessing a deadly combination of the security crisis and the financial crisis in the occupied territories.

