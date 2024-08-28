Zionist media report on deep impacts of Gaza war on Israel’s economy

The war in Gaza, along with attacks by the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah and the Yemeni Armed Forces, has significantly impacted the economy of the occupying regime, Al Ahed news reported on Wednesday.

The continuation of the Gaza war, which started last October, has seriously damaged small businesses in Israel as the international community has lost trust in the Israeli economy, according to the report.

The best way to prevent further damages is to cease the war, the Zionist media quoted Israeli experts as saying.

Karnit Flug, the former governor of the Bank of Israel, has commented on the current economic situation in the occupying regime, underlining that it is suffering from serious instability due to critical security conditions.

As the report stressed, the prolonged war and the threat of clashes with the Islamic Republic of Iran and Hezbollah have had a drastic effect on tourism in Israel.

Following the Yemeni Armed Forces’ attacks on Israeli ships and vessels destined for the occupied Palestine, ships that have a long way to reach their destination are not berthing at Israeli ports.

1483**9417