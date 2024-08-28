Israeli minister calls for Jenin, Tulkarem evacuation

According to Al-Jazeera TV network’s Wednesday report, Katz wrote on X that “Israel’s military should issue evacuation orders to the West Bank’s cities of Jenin and Tulkarem.”

“Iran is working to establish a terror front against Israel in the West Bank, according to the model it used in Lebanon and Gaza, by funding and arming terrorists and smuggling advanced weapons from Jordan,” Katz added.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), said it shot down an Israeli army drone during a confrontation with the occupying forces in the Al-Manshiyya area in the West Bank governorate of Jenin.

