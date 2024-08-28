Hamas official lauds Iran's support for Palestinian ideals

Speaking in a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, al-Hayya appreciated the efforts made by the martyred foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in supporting the resistance of the Palestinian people.

He elaborated on the latest status of the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, the recent crimes of the Zionist regime in the occupied territories, and the efforts of the Israeli regime to change the situation in the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Meanwhile, Araghchi said that Iran's newly-elected government will continue to offer firm support to the oppressed people of Palestine and the resistance.

He stressed that Iran will support any agreement for a ceasefire and the end of the war in Gaza that is accepted by the people of Palestine, the resistance groups, and Hamas.

He praised the 11-month resistance of the people of Gaza and Palestiinan fighters against the Zionist crimes, he assured that the final victory is with the Palestinian people and that Iran will stand by them until the end.

