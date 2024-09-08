Iran reacts to closure of Afghan embassies in Europe

Seyed Rasoul Mousavi, the director general of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s West Asia department by publishing a post on X media platform in response to the news of the closure of Afghan embassies and consulates in some European countries.

This seems contradictory, but it is the path that Europe has started, he said in the post.

Mousavi added: Today, the embassies will be removed from the control of the Taliban, after some time they will be opened as consular services in coordination with Kabul.

Sources revealed that on July 30, the Taliban’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs dispatched a letter to all countries that had not yet transferred control of Afghan embassies to the group.

A day before sending this letter, the Taliban had announced that the consular services of 14 Afghan diplomatic and consular missions in European countries, Canada, and Australia were no longer valid.

