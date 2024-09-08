Iranian embassy censures BBC blocking Gaza humanitarian appeal

Writing on its official X account, the embassy referred to a report by The Guardian which said that some have believed the BBC of "blocking" the appeal due to concerns over backlash from pro-Israel supporters amid the conflict with Hamas.

It added that “the situation is clear and needs no further explanation; they won’t even allow a humanitarian appeal to be aired in the media".

The appeal had been launched by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

The Guardian said that BBC have claimed that the appeal did not meet all the established criteria for a national appeal.

This is while other channels have agreed to broadcast an appeal, The Guardian added.

9341**2050