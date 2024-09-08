US, NATO concerned about Iran’s defense industry progress: Expert

Atwan made the remarks in reference to the baseless US accusation that Iran has transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

This accusation shows the increasing concern of the US and NATO about the great progress in Iran’s military industries, especially in the missile sector, which is considered a challenge for NATO and its military position in the battlefields, especially in the West ASia region, he wrote in the London-based Arabic-language newspaper Rai al-Youm.

Atwan pointed out that the Iranian mission to the UN has strongly rejected such allegations and said that sending advanced weapons to Ukraine, especially by the United States, has caused the prolongation of the war.

The Arab expert said that it is surprising that this accusation is raised against Iran in a situation where the US Department of State has announced the shipment of the latest missiles worth $250 million to Ukraine at the country’s urgent request, which includes air defense missiles and other land-based missile systems, artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons, armored vehicles and personnel carriers.

The US government is also looking to transfer long-range missiles to the Ukrainian military to target deep into Russia, which Moscow sees as direct interference in the war and crossing all of its red lines, Atwan said.

He added that this is the height of hypocrisy, that it is accepted to send one billion dollars worth of modern weapons, including F-16 and F-15 fighters, Patriot missiles and new tanks to Ukraine, but not to the other side of the war.

