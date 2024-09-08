Israel stubbornly opposes US proposal for ceasefire: Hamas

According to IRNA’s Sunday report, the Hamas official told Al-Mayadeen TV channel that the Israeli regime believes that the US proposal does not meet the security demands of the regime.

The official also emphasized that the US has failed to propose a plan for a prisoner swap and a ceasefire that is acceptable to both warring parties, namely the Israeli regime and the Hamas movement.

The US believes that Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of the Israeli regime, is the main obstacle to an agreement and that the Hamas movement has not added any new clauses to the July 2 agreement, the Hamas official added.

The senior official further indicated that Hamas has communicated through intermediaries that there is no need for a new proposal, stating that the July 2 proposal is the only way to reach an agreement.

Nearly 11 months into Operation Al-Aqsa Storm and the capture of hundreds of Israeli settlers by Palestinian resistance, the Israeli regime has not only failed to free these captives but a significant number of them have been killed in the regime's airstrikes and artillery attacks across various areas of Gaza.

Netanyahu's opposition to a ceasefire in Gaza undermined the possibility of reaching an agreement for the release of the captives in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, which has led to widespread protests by the families of those captives in the occupied territories.

So far, indirect negotiations between Hamas and the Zionist regime, mediated by Egypt and Qatar with US participation, have not yielded any results in establishing a ceasefire in Gaza and facilitating a prisoner swap between the two warring parties.

4208**9417