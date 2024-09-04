Qassam Brigades to Zionists: Time is running out

"Time is running out" is a new message Al-Qassam Brigades forwarded to the Zionists on Wednesday night, according to IRNA citing the Palestinian Samas News Agency.

Earlier, Abu Obeidah, spokesman of al-Qassam said in a telegram message: “Let it be clear to everyone that, following the incident in Nuseirat, new instructions have been to the Mujahideen tasked with guarding the prisoners if the Zionist occupying forces approach the place of detention."

Ubaida blamed Israel's regime for the captives' deaths, saying, "Netanyahu's insistence to free prisoners through military, instead of sealing a deal means they will be returned to their families in shrouds. Their families must choose whether they want them dead or alive."

The statement followed the recovery of the bodies of six Zionist captives from a tunnel in the southern Gazan city of Rafah. The deaths spiked labor strikes and protests across Israel as demonstrators put pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach an immediate ceasefire deal that would bring home the remaining prisoners.

Israelis are angry over new demands put forward by Netanyahu and his cabinet in negotiations with Hamas and their insistence on continued control over the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border and Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza. The protesters argue that the regime is putting obstacle in the path of the Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

