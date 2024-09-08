Hezbollah rockets rain down on Israeli positions

The Al-Mayadeen news network reported on Saturday night that these missiles were landed to the area of ​​Isba al-Jalil in the north of occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah announced the operation minutes after the Israeli media reported that warning sirens were sounded in the settlements of Kiryat Shmona, Moskav Aam, Al Manara and Kfar Giladi.

There are no reports of casualties and damage as yet from Hezbollah’s retaliatory attack.

The operation was carried out in response to the killing of three Lebanese emergency workers in Israel's recent attack on Lebanon.

According to the official news agency of Lebanon, rescuers putting out the fires of the recent Israeli attacks on the village of Farun in southern Lebanon were the target of the attack that left three people dead and two others injured.

While condemning the Zionist attack, the health ministry called it a clear blow to an official institution of the Lebanese government.

The army of the aggressor Zionist regime has not reacted to this attack so far.

