Hezbollah fires volley of missiles, rockets against Israeli targets

Hezbollah said in a statement on Wednesday that its fighters had bombarded the command center of the Sahel Battalion at the Beit Hillel barracks and the Israeli artillery sites in Dishon with barrages of Katyusha rockets.

Israeli military radio reported that approximately five rockets were fired towards the Israeli settlement of Kiryat Shmona, located in the northern part of the occupied territories.

The Israeli army urged residents of Kiryat Shmona to seek shelter.

Additionally, Israel's Channel 12 reported that rocket fire from Lebanon resulted in fires breaking out in three different locations in the occupied Galilee region.

Channel 12 also said that two Israelis were injured near the settlement of Dishon due to the rocket attacks.

The Israeli military later announced that around 65 projectiles were fired from Lebanon.

Air raid sirens were activated in northern regions following the attacks.

