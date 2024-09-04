Israeli warplanes bomb southern Lebanon

According to IRNA, quoting Al-Manar website, the Israeli attacks targeted the Al-Khayam neighborhood, Kfar Shoba, Aita Sha'ab and the forest area between Yatr and Zabqin.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the attacks which came hours after Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement announced launching fresh attacks on four Zionist bases in the occupied territories.

Since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, Hezbollah and the Zionist regime are engaged in exchange of fire almost on a daily basis.

Hezbollah largely targets military bases and equipment such as tanks, personnel carriers and armored vehicles as well as espionage installation of the Zionist regime. A large number of Zionist soldiers have been killed or injured in such operations since October last year.

The Israeli military on the other hand hit residential areas of southern Lebanon that results in civilian casualties.

4399