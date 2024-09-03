Iran president affirms full support for Palestinian resistance

The president made the remarks in a powerful message that was delivered during the ninth edition of the International Conference of Mujahideen in Exile, held at Damghan University in Semnan Province on Tuesday.

"From the beginning of my tenure in government, I have declared my steadfast support for the Palestinian people and the oppressed around the world, highlighting my commitment to uphold their rights in all arenas," he emphasized.

Pezeshkian reflected on the nearly half-century legacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has consistently championed justice and the advocacy of rights globally.

He assured that, under the leadership of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei , this mission will be pursued with strength and wisdom by his administration just as it was the previous governments.

The president also praised the late Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian as a distinguished diplomat and a true embodiment of resistance diplomacy.

Amirabdollahian tragically died in a helicopter crash in May, alongside then-President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials.

