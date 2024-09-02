IAEA chief says received response from President Pezeshkian

In an interview with Al Arabiya on Monday, Grossi said that he had received a response from Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, which he said signals a potential for renewed dialogue aimed at what Grossi described as ensuring the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear activities.

The IAEA chief stressed the need for increased transparency and cooperation from Iran, especially in light of what he called advancements in their nuclear capabilities.

Commenting on the revival of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he claimed that the deal needs some amendment as Iran has made atomic progress.

It is possible to reach an agreement with the Islamic Republic on nuclear energy, he said.

Additionally, the IAEA chief touched on broader issues of nuclear proliferation and the IAEA’s role in mitigating the risks of nuclear escalation, particularly in regions of heightened tension.

He mentioned the importance of continued dialogue and the necessity of international cooperation to address these challenges effectively.

In late July, Grossi in a message congratulated Pezeshkian on his election victory, expressing readiness to visit Iran and meet the new president.

Iran clinched the JCPOA with world powers in 2015, but the deal was thrown into disarray after the US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and reinstated sanctions on Iran. The Islamic Republic, in response, reduced its commitments, after the remaining Western parties to the accord failed to compensate for the US pullout. Iran maintains that its nuclear program is only meant for peaceful purposes and is aimed at meeting domestic needs. Iran also says it has maintained its constructive cooperation with the IAEA and has always asked the UN nuclear agency to avoid politicizing issues under pressure from Israel and some Western states.

