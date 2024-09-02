Russia conducts massive strike on Kiev

According to Reuters, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that emergency services had been dispatched to several areas following reports of damage and injuries caused by falling rubble.

Reuters quoted eyewitnesses as saying that loud explosions were heard in the city.

Russian broadsheet newspaper The Pravda reported that 2 people have been injured and four cars, a boiler house, company premises, and non-residential buildings in three districts of Kiev have caught fire.

The report added that Ukraine is in a state of alert, and neighboring Poland, which is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), has put all its aircraft on alert to ensure safety of its airspace.

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed on its Telegram channel that Russia repeatedly targeted Kiev using ballistic missiles. Ukrainian officials claimed that the country's air defense units repelled the attacks.

Russia's Monday attack came just a week after Moscow pounded Ukraine using more than 200 missiles and drones, which left seven people dead and targeted Ukraine's energy facilities.

On the other hand, the Russian Defense Ministry has announced that the country's air defense intercepted and destroyed 158 Ukrainian drones on Sunday night and that Russian forces had taken control of the cities of Pyonychin and Vymka in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

