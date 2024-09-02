Two Lebanese martyred in Israeli drone attack

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, the Zionist regime targeted the vehicle in the city of Naqoura on Monday morning, killing at least two people.

Earlier in the day, Lebanese news website Al Ahed reported an Israeli airstrike on the town of Blida, also in southern Lebanon. No casualties were reported.

The Zionist regime claimed that the attack in Blida was carried out in response to the firing of 20 rockets from southern Lebanon towards its settlements in the north.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced in a statement that its fighters had directly targeted the location of Unit 8200, which is an Israeli Intelligence Corps unit, in Metat barracks.

Following the onset of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by the Palestinian resistance groups on October 7, Hezbollah has been carrying out military operations against the regime's positions on a daily basis in order to engage Zionist forces in the north and to reduce pressure on the resistance in Gaza.

As a result of Hezbollah’s strikes, a large number of Zionist settlers have been forced to leave their settlements, and most of the residents in the northern areas suffer from psychological problems.

