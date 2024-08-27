Israel conducts drone strike on northeastern Lebanon

Al-Mayadeen reported on the early Wednesday morning that an Israeli drone targeted a pickup truck with three missiles in Bakaa, located in the northeast of Lebanon.

More details have not been reported so far.

Earlier, the Lebanese resistance movement announced a drone attack on Zionist military positions in the northern occupied Palestinian territory.

The group said it targeted the command headquarters of the Sahel Battalion and the Beit Hillel barracks of the Zionist soldiers with explosive drones in response to Israeli attacks on al-Majadal town in southern Lebanon.

Since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, Hezbollah and the Zionist regime are engaged in exchange of fire almost on a daily basis.

Hezbollah largely targets military bases and equipment such as tanks, personnel carriers and armored vehicles as well as espionage installation of the Zionists. A large number of Zionist soldiers have been killed or injured in such operations over the past 10 months.

4399