British medical workers hold pro-Palestinian sit-in in London

British medical workers hold pro-Palestinian sit-in in London

London, IRNA – Tens of British medical workers have gathered in London to protest against the arrests of their Palestinian colleagues in Gaza.

They held a sit-in in front of London’s St. Thomas’ Hospital on Saturday in a display of solidarity with over 170 Palestinian health workers being held and tortured by the Zionist regime.  

They chanted slogans, urging the need for an immediate end to the war in Gaza and ceasing the sales of weapons to the regime of Tel Aviv.

Those in the first row carried placards on which English letters were written which together read: “Free Gaza medics”, insisting on the release of Khaled Al Serr, a Palestinian surgeon who was detained by the Zionist military at Naser hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip on March 24, 2024.  

There are reports that Mr. Al Serr has been tortured by the Zionist forces while his latest health conditions are uncertain.

