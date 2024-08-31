Aug 31, 2024, 1:45 PM
Iranian women's national lifeguard team wins silver in world championships

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian women's national lifeguard team has won the silver medal in the 2024 Lifesaving World Championships in Australia.

Iranian women's national lifeguard team, composed of  Maryam Mohebbi, Kajhaan Rostami, Faezeh Ashourpour, and Pardis Abdolmohammadi, competed in the 90 meter-long beach category.

In the 4th event, the Egyptian team won the gold, and the host team (Australia) won the bronze medal.

The 2024 Lifesaving World Championships is being held on the Gold Coast in Australia, between the 20th of August and the 8th of September 2024.

This global competition typically attracts around 5,000 competitors, 1,000 team officials and coaches, and more than 300 technical officials, and occurs across 17-18 days.

