Aug 31, 2024, 11:51 AM
Israeli security apparatus fears Hezbollah drones: Report

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli media has admitted that the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah’s drones have worried the occupying regime’s security apparatus.

The Zionist regime’s Channel 12 reported that the threat of drones on Israel’s northern front has intensified, and Hezbollah drones left several dead and wounded and caused a lot of damage to Israel’s infrastructure.

According to the report, Hezbollah is sending several drones into the occupied territories every day, with Israel’s air defense not being able to intercept them due to the high power of these drones.

This report was released at the same time that Hezbollah targeted the Zionist settlements and bases in the north of occupied Palestine.

This news channel also reported that the Zionist regime’s air defense intercepted and destroyed some of the missiles fired from Lebanon towards the West Al-Jaleel in the north of occupied Palestine.

