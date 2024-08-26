Iran, Qatar prepared for enhanced cooperation in all areas

During a meeting in Tehran on Monday, the two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues.

The Iranian president hailed the political relations between the two neighbors as exemplary, urging the need for both sides to upgrade relations in other areas.

He expressed hope that the Islamic countries and other nations that adhere to the international norms and regulations, would stand together and convince the patrons of the Zionist regime to stop supporting for this regime and put an end to its crimes and genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The Qatari prime minister, for his part, conveyed the warm greetings of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to President Pezeshkian, noting that the Emir attaches special significance to promotion of ties with Iran.

He stressed that Qatar, like Iran, believes that mutual cooperation between the two countries has yet to reach the expected levels and the two countries have to make further efforts to fulfil this goal.

Criticizing the contradictory positions of the international community and the so-called advocates of human rights towards the victim and criminal in Gaza, the Qatari official said that Doha will continue with its efforts to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza and counts on Iran’s constructive role as a key player in this regard.

He appreciated President Pezeshkian’s approach to regional and international issues, voicing his country’s readiness to engage in more cooperation with Iran in different bilateral, regional and international areas.

