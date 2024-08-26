'Attack on Israel showed that it is Nasrallah who sets rules of the game’

The analysis written by Yair Kraus in Yedioth Ahronoth on Monday said that Hezbollah’s missile and drone attacks on Israel a day earlier was a pre-emptive measure that caught almost all Israeli authorities by surprise.

It said that the attacks once again showed that it is Nasrallah who is in control of the war, adding that Hezbollah fired 220 missiles and drones on Israeli positions and then stopped the attacks.

Kraus criticized the Israeli government for its failure to defend settlers living in the north of occupied Palestine and said that the government should resign as it has no intention of defeating Hezbollah and has failed to protect people displaced in the north.

He also slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war minister Yoav Gallant for deceiving settler communities living in the north.

Hezbollah’s attacks on Israeli positions was a revenge for Israel’s assassination last month of a senior Hezbollah commander in an airstrike on a building in south of the Lebanese capital Beirut.

