Iran FM condoles passing of former Lebanese PM

In his message of condolence, the Iranian foreign minister referred to the late Mr. al-Hoss as an “scholarly and wise individual and a great and prudent politician” who governed Lebanon in the most critical times of the county.

Noting that he was dedicated to national interests, as well as the supreme interests of the Islamic Ummah, Araghchi hailed the stances of the late Lebanese prime minister in support for the Palestinian cause as a golden page in his political life.

With his strong support for the Islamic and national resistance of Lebanon in the face of the Zionist occupation, as Lebanon’s prime minister, he played a key role in the 2000 great victory of resistance and pushing out the Zionist military from southern Lebanon, Araghchi said.

He extended condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased Lebanese politician and the country’s government, nation and resistance, praying for his departed soul to rest in peace.

