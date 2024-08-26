Aug 26, 2024, 9:43 AM
Israeli officer killed by IED in West Bank’s Beit Lahm city

Israeli officer killed by IED in West Bank's Beit Lahm city

Tehran, IRNA – An Israeli officer has been reportedly killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) put on a bus in Beit Lahm city, also known as Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank.

The IED also injured another Israeli military force, Aljazeera reported late on Sunday.

Earlier, Hebrew-language media reported that a bus had exploded near Beit Lahm.

The Israeli media said three of the regime’s military forces were injured by the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance forces.

One of the naval forces of Israel was killed and another was seriously wounded after a missile attack on the regime’s ship near Akka in the north of the occupied Palestinian territories, according to the media.

