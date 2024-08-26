Largest pro-Palestine global student network launched

According to IRNA's Monday morning report, this network includes hundreds of student groups from various universities from around the world, including America, Europe, Africa, and a number of Arab and Islamic countries.

Pro-Palestinian student activists, student organizations and unions launched the "Global Students For Support Palestine Network" (GSPN) in response to the growing international movement in support of Palestine and in order to stop the war on Gaza.

The move is part of the attempt to boycott the Israeli investment in universities over the regime's genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

On the occasion of its launch, GSPN said in a statement that it would provide a safe and reliable platform for student activists to exchange strategies and share experiences and promote global cooperation in order to be a vital source of support for pro-Palestinian student activists.

The network also seeks to equip pro-Palestinian students, especially those in remote or isolated communities, with the tools, support and knowledge needed to implement effective strategies and increase their influence in their communities, the statement said.

The student leaders of this network were reported as saying that they remain committed to strengthening the voice of the Palestinians at the global stage, turn the world's attention to the Palestinian resistance, as well as the coordination of protests and justice campaigns.

