People hold pro-Gaza rallies in Turkey’s Istanbul

According to Turkish media, the protest started at the historic Fatih Mosque in Istanbul and ended with the participation of about three thousand people in the Edirne district.

The participants carried Turkish and Palestinian flags and banners in support of Palestine and condemnation of the Zionist regime’s crimes against the residents of Gaza.

Head of Mavi Marmara Freedom and Solidarity Association Beheşti Ismail Songür said that the picture that the Israeli regime paints in the media regarding the possibility of access to Gaza is unreal.

Freedom Flotilla, which was preparing to leave Istanbul to provide aid to the people of Gaza, faced many obstacles from the Zionist regime, he added.

Meanwhile, Swedish people hit the streets in Stockholm in protest against the barbaric crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza.

Protesters gathered in front of the Israeli embassy on Sunday, carrying Palestinian flags and signs reading “Free Palestine, Free Gaza”, “Stop the Genocide” and “Boycott Israel”.

Some of the protesters called the Swedish government’s continued support for the Zionist regime a tragedy.

“The genocide in Gaza is the worst thing that has happened since World War II and the Nazi genocide,” a protester was quoted as saying.

The participants also criticized the Swedish media for not reporting what is happening in Gaza but said that the people in Sweden will continue to support the Palestinian people despite the media bias and the government’s stance on the situation in Gaza.

The protesters likened Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Germany’s Hitler, saying the Zionist regime takes the same terrible decisions that the Nazis took some 70 years ago.

