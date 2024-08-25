Aug 25, 2024, 11:53 PM
Ghalibaf: Today's failure of Zionist regime was equal to failure in 2006 operation

Ghalibaf: Today's failure of Zionist regime was equal to failure in 2006 operation

Tehran, IRNA - In a message on the occasion of Hezbollah's big operation, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf sent his greetings to the Mujahideen brothers in Lebanon's Hezbollah and the resilient nation of Lebanon.

In an X (formerly Twitter) message on the occasion of Sunday's operation by Hezbollah against the Zionist regime, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf announced that the Lebanese Hezbollah successfully targeted the sensitive military and intelligence sites of the Zionist regime in the Arbaeen operation.

"Today's failure of the Zionist regime was equal to the failure in the 2006 operation and they cannot cover up this failure," he added.

Iranian parliament speaker continued, "I send my greetings to my Mujahideen brothers in Lebanon's Hezbollah and the resistant people of Lebanon, especially the southern Dahiya."

