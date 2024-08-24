Israeli warplanes, artillery target southern Lebanon

In this series of attacks, two areas of Kafarkla and Ras al-Zahr were targeted by Israeli airstrikes, Lebanese media reported on Saturday night.

The same report added that the southern neighborhood of Mis al-Jabal town was also hit by the Zionist regime's artillery attack.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the latest Israeli bombing and shelling of the Arab country.

Israeli media claimed that the attacks were in response to Hezbollah's operations just hours ago against Zionist targets in the northern occupied Palestinian territories.

Earlier, the media confirmed rocket attacks by the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement on the occupied Golan Heights.

Hezbollah also issued a statement and said that it targeted several Israeli army bases in the occupied Golan Heights with rockets and drones.

The two sides have been exchanging fire along Lebanon’s southern border regularly since the Zionist regime launched its genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip in October, 2023.

