Iran’s fishery products exports up 24% y/y in 5 months to over $138m

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s export of fishery products has increased by 24 percent during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 - August 21), compared to the same period last year.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the weight of exported fishery products during the first five months of the current year was 68,000 metric tons, which shows a 32% increase compared to the previous year.

During the mentioned period, dogfish sharks exports reached $32.7 million, shrimp exports reached $31.3 million, tuna fish exports reached $14.6 million, species of carp fish exports reached $11.4 million, and herring and sardine fish species exports reached $9.1, accounting for the five top total export value among Iran’s fishery products.

