Government to rely on domestic power to resolve problems: Iran's VP

The problems in the society are all solvable through domestic power and knowledge, Aref said on Tuesday morning, during a speech at the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, on the occasion of Government Week.

He also attached importance to international know-how to tackle the issues in the country.

As Imam Khomeini said people are the true supporters of the Islamic System, he said, deeming serving the nation an imperative duty.

The high-ranking official noted that problems could be identified and solved through unity and convergence.

Aref expressed the hope that the Iranian nation would witness an improvement in the local economy.

All authorities will spare no effort to deal with the issues in the society, he reaffirmed.

On the occasion of Government Week, President Masoud Pezeshkian and his cabinet members renewed allegiance to the ideals of the late Imam Khomeini today.

They also visited the tombs of the martyrs of the Eight-year Sacred Defense (Iraqi-imposed war from 1980 to 1988) and the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

