Who is preventing a Gaza truce deal?

Hamas has always demanded logical, rational and peace-loving conditions for a Gaza ceasefire, which every sane and fair-minded person accepts, but Israel's obstructions have so far prevented an agreement.

One of the most important conditions put forward by Hamas, which the movement continues to insist on, is a permanent ceasefire with the guarantee of major powers, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the exchange of prisoners and the return of refugees to their lands, which are reasonable conditions.

It is a sustainable ceasefire because if the ceasefire is temporary, there is no guarantee that the Israel regime will not resume its attacks and atrocities in Gaza.

On the other hand, we have seen that the Zionist regime opposes the ceasefire completely irrationally, and while trying to show itself willing to establish a ceasefire with some false gestures, it puts forward conditions that are completely one-sided and in the interest of Tel Aviv, and is not willing to be under the burden of the conditions of Hamas, including a permanent ceasefire and withdrawal from Gaza.

This irrational and one-sided behavior has created a deadlock in the process of ceasefire negotiations, and we have seen that the countries of Egypt, Qatar and the United States are now pursuing a new round of negotiations.

This is while the US approach has always been towards supporting Israel and fulfilling the demands of this regime, and the Biden administration is trying to show itself with gestures to establish a ceasefire, and the visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to the occupied territories can be evaluated in this regard.

But the fact is that the US’s biased approach towards the Zionist regime has been one of the main reasons for not establishing a ceasefire in the past months, otherwise, if Washington really wants a ceasefire, it can use the power it has at the UN Security Council and also use its influence on Israel to force it to accept a reasonable and rational ceasefire that includes the interests of the Palestinian resistance.

What we are witnessing from the Americans these days is a bit worrying because in the past months we have seen an increase in the attacks and assassinations of the Zionist regime against the people of Gaza and the members of the resistance front after the visits of the US Secretary of State to Tel Aviv. It is very likely that the coordination of these assassinations takes place during the visit of the US Secretary of State.

The issue of the harsh revenge of the Islamic Republic of Iran against the Zionist regime is also discussed, and Washington and Tel Aviv know that Iran's response is certain and the time and place of this response will be determined by Tehran and there is no doubt about Iran's answer. Accordingly, the Americans are trying to convince the Zionist regime to a ceasefire in order to prevent a massive war.

