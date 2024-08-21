President Pezeshkian appreciates parliament’s absolute support for Cabinet

In a letter addressed to Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf on Wednesday, Pezeshkian said that absolute vote of members of the parliament to approve his cabinet ministers was a social asset which strengthens the newly-elected administration’s approach to create a sense of national unity in the country.

He reiterated that he had considered the views of high-ranking political and executive officials of the country as well as various political, social and cultural groups before submitting the list of Cabinet ministers to the parliament.

Iran’s parliament on Wednesday approved all 19 candidates proposed by Pezeshkian to fill ministerial posts in his new government.

The vote came following four-and-a-half days of intense discussions in the chamber, including debates in its expert committees where proposed ministers submitted their plans and defended their records.

