Iranian, Iraqi officials meet amid Arbaeen rituals

In his meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, Vahidi discussed the implementation of cooperation and agreements made regarding the Arbaeen rituals.

The Minister of Defense of Iraq, the governor of Karbala, and several Iraqi national and military officials also attended the meeting.

The two sides emphasized joint efforts to provide the best and timely services to the pilgrims of Arbaeen.

Meanwhile, in a meeting between the representative of the Supreme Leader in universities Mostafa Rostami, and the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Naeem Abd Yaser Al-Aboudi, the two sides stressed strengthening educational and research cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to the long-standing and strong relations between the two countries, Rostami emphasized the importance of reinforcing educational and research cooperation.

He also called for the expansion of scientific interactions between the universities of Iran and Iraq.

Pointing to Iran's scientific achievements, he invited the Iraqi minister to take advantage of these experiences and hold joint educational programs to pave the ground for promoting scientific cooperation between the universities of the two countries.

He suggested that the universities of Iran and Iraq organize short-term joint training and research courses for students and professors.

Al-Aboudi also pointed to increasing bilateral cooperation in the field of higher education.

He emphasized Iraq's interest in using Iran's scientific and educational experiences to improve the Iraqi educational system.

